OBITUARY: Norman Lee Corbett

Norman Lee Corbett, 83, husband of Teresa Annette Duke Corbett, died Monday, November 26, 2018, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Born August 25, 1935, in Manning, he was a son of the late Julian Furman Corbett and the late Barbara Broadway Corbett. He was a US Air Force veteran and a farmer.

He is survived by his wife of Pinewood; two sons, Carl Travis Corbett (Keleigh) of Columbia and Brian Matthew Corbett of Pinewood; two daughters, Margaret Corbett Bartlette of Pinewood and Mary Corbett Carrigan (Lawrence) of Sumter; a sister, Clara Corbett Macfarlane of Paoli, Pennsylvania; and five grandchildren, Molly Corbett, Hailee Carrigan Derrick (Ethan), Julia Carrigan, Caleb Carrigan and Carmen Carrigan.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Revs. Lawrence Carrigan and Thomas Richburg officiating. Burial will follow at Paxville Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mitch Corbett, Caleb Carrigan, Mickey Johnson, Jody Duke, Ethan Derrick and Rodney Johnson.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 5650 Bacon Hill Road, Pinewood.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.