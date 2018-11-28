OBITUARY: James Ernest “Ernie” Ard

James Ernest “Ernie” Ard age 76, passed away November 27, 2018 at his home, after an illness.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years and high school sweetheart, Linda McGee Ard, of Olanta and one son, James E. Ard “J. E.” Jr., also of Olanta. He was the son of Ernest Adel Ard and Margaret Highsmith Ard. He was voted the “Most Athletic” by the Olanta High School Class of 1962 and also had an outstanding pitching record on the baseball team. This was followed further by playing for the Oakland “A” Farm Club later in life. He had a vast interest in hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Olanta Baptist Church and Nelson & Wilson Hunting Club, and he was well known for his deer hunting records and love of outdoor activities. He worked for 28 years at Union Carbide/ESAB as an inspector, tool grinder and tool crib manager. After retirement, he worked part-time at H. D.’s Quick Stop.

Services will be held Friday, November 30, 2018, at Floyd Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Olanta Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on November 29, 2018, at the funeral home.

