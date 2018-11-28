OBITUARY: David LeGrande Hodge

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 9:37 pm

David LeGrande Hodge, 76, husband of Carol Avis Dyson Hodge, died Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Born December 29, 1941, in Florence, he was a son of the late Marion Covert Hodge and the late Lovie Harrington Hodge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gregg Hodge.

He was a retired farmer and enjoyed driving tractors, and he attended Trinity United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; a son, Timothy Hodge of Sumter; a stepdaughter, Ginger Davis of Indiana; a grandson, Kyle Hodge; two step grandsons, Randall Davis and Bradley Davis; four brothers, Winston Hodge (Genie) of Manning, Gerald Hodge of New Zion, Stanley Hodge (Linda) of Alcolu and Bruce Hodge of Rock Hill; and a sister, Peggy Hodge Feagin (Randy) of Alcolu.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Allen Vaught officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery in Alcolu.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Burke, Bobby Burke, Brandon Feagin, Randy Feagin, Andy O’Neil and George “Buddy” Harrington.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1582 Juneburn Road, Manning.

Memorials may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, 6969 Salem Road, New Zion, SC 29111.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org