LMA Athlete signs with Radford University

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 1:23 pm

Andrew Boyd's parents, Ann and Mike, look on as he signs the final paperwork to accept a baseball scholarship from Radford University.

Laurence Manning Academy senior Andrew Boyd accepted a scholarship on November 14 to play baseball for Radford University in Virginia under Coach Joe Raccuia, signing the papers in front of friends and family.

Although Boyd lives in Kingstree, the family chose Laurence Manning, as it’s a bigger school with a strong baseball program. During his time at Laurence Manning, Boyd has excelled not only in athletics but also in academics, and he is a member of the National Honors Society.

Boyd began playing baseball at three years old, developing a deep love of the sport at an early age. His many years of play also allowed him to develop a strong set of skills within the sport. Although he can step, and has stepped, in as shortstop with the Laurence Manning team, Boyd’s specialty is pitching.

Training daily, Boyd works his right arm and lifts weights to stay in shape for the game.

“He’s always worked hard,” said Barry Hatfield, head baseball coach at Laurence Manning. “He’s been a great player here and has been instrumental in winning our two state championships. He’s been a large part of our pitching staff.”

Although he has played both shortstop and pitcher, Boyd will only play the position of pitcher for Radford.

“We don’t want to risk injury this year,” said Hatfield, who is uncertain whether he will play Boyd at shortstop this season. “We don’t want to do anything to jeopardize his opportunity at Radford next year.”

Boyd plans on pursuing either a business degree or a degree in exercise science. As Radford is a strong business school, Boyd wants to explore the opportunity offered. However, exercise science pulls him, with an end goal of coaching baseball.

“I just kind of want to get there and see how I feel, see what I like more,” said Boyd.

“Andrew has worked really hard and has developed through high school ball,” said Boyd’s mother, Ann Boyd. “We’re happy he’s set his goals and he’s reaching them.”

“We’re proud of him and happy he’s doing what he wants to do,” said Boyd’s father, Mike Boyd.

Boyd has his sights set on playing professional ball, and although Hatfield would love to see him go to the Redsox, Boyd’s goal is to play for the Atlanta Braves.

“I’m just a hometown kid,” said Boyd.