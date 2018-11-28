FINAL: LMA Varsity Girls Basketball

The LMA Varsity girls basketball team defeated Conway Christian 54-23 on Tuesday night at home.

Leading the way for the Swampcats was Lexi Bennett with 17 points. Breanna Boykin scored 10, Katherine Burns 8, Audrey Bennett 6, Rollin Barwick 5, and Elizabeth Hicks, Laura Helen Johnson, Carrie Rickembaker and Vivian Bryant all added 2 points.

The next game is on Thursday at Kings Academy.