ATTENTION: SCAM ALERT

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has released the following:

Clarendon County Citizens: We have received calls from Clarendon County citizens stating they are receiving calls from a person soliciting gifts, toys or money for Christmas on behalf of Sheriff Baxley and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Please be advised that the Clarendon County Sheriff’s nor Sheriff Baxley is soliciting nor will be receiving any gifts or donations for Christmas. If you should receive a call, please hang up and DO NOT participate. Please share and help us get this message to all.