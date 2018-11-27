Shelters for the shelter

WHO? You probably already know about A Second Chance Animal Shelter, where since 2007 we’ve given a second chance to the homeless dogs and cats in Clarendon County. As a 501(c)3 charitable organization, we rely on the generosity of people like you to support our efforts.

WHAT? This is the season of sharing & giving. Although you have many ways to do that, we ask that you include A Second Chance in your seasonal generosity.

WHY? At ASCAS, we always seek ways to make lives better for our dogs and cats, especially when it comes to protecting those in outside kennels from the rigors of cold winter rain. Some of our outside kennels lack adequate cover, needing something better than the simple plastic tarps and canvas covers we now use. During major storms, which have been unusually frequent and severe in the last few years, the dogs must be brought inside, and the tarps must be removed. Once the storms are over, they must be replaced on the kennels. This process has caused high wear and tear on the tarps, and are wearing out faster than we hoped. Our goal is to protect ALL of our outside kennels with permanent aluminum canopies. To do this, it’s estimated we’ll need an additional $6000 over and above our normal operating budget. We have a team of dedicated volunteers to do the hard work. We simply need help with the cost for the materials, which we cannot currently afford. Your donation will help keep dogs dry this winter.

HOW? Simply go to the spot on our website where you can make a safe, secure donation via PayPay or with your credit card. You can also contact the shelter by mail at P.O. Box 607 or visit when we’re open at 5709 Alex Harvin HWY, Manning, SC 29102, or call us at (803) 473-7075.

And remember, although #GIVINGTUESDAY is just one day, there are no limits to when you can make your donation. But please act now; winter weather is here, and we want to do everything we can for our dogs.

ABOUT #GIVINGTUESDAY: Now in its 7th year #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

Which do you choose?

________ $22 will pay for 4 bags of Sakrete

________ $50 will pay for the pressure treated wood for one kennel

_________ $100 will pay for the roofing screws

_________ $200 will pay for the aluminum for one cover

_________ Other