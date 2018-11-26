OBITUARY: Edna Margaret Eagerton

Edna Margaret Eagerton, 62, died Friday, November 23, 2018, at Palmetto Health Richland.

Born February 23, 1956, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Robert Samuel Eagerton and the late Edna Mae Brunson Eagerton. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Confederacy, Clarendon County Historical Society, Summerton Fire Department and Summerton United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her father of Summerton; three brothers, Dr. Robert S. Eagerton, Jr. (Bonnie) of Manning, Dr. David H. Eagerton (Susan) of Benson, North Carolina and Dr. Donald C. Eagerton (Jamie) of Myrtle Beach; a sister, Elizabeth E. Prevatte (John) of Columbia; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 2, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Ed Traxler officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Summerton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 35, Summerton, SC 29148.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org