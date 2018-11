FINAL: Manning Junior High Boys and Girls

The Manning Junior High girls and boys teams both won tonight over Ebenezer Middle. For the girls, Taylor Gourdine scored 17 points and Samiya Witherspoon scored 16 points, and the game ended with a winning score of 37-33. For the boys, Justin Daniels and Jeh’ Hilton both scored 11 points each, ending with a winning score of 63-30.