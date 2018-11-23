Police Update

The Manning Police Department has released the following information.

On November 23, 2018, Manning PD responded to a call near Mill and Keitt Street regarding a male subject who may have tried to enter a vehicle occupied by a female while stopped at a stop sign. A photograph of the subject was posted on social media. Following the reported incident, the alleged male subject was located and interviewed.

It has been determined that the subject in the photo was walking in the area but posed no immediate threat to the alleged victim or the community. Thank you to the Manning Community for all the assistance you provided to our department.