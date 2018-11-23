OBITUARY: John Henry “Jack” Connor

John Henry “Jack” Connor, 72, husband of Brenda Wilson Connor, died Thursday, November 22, 2018, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Born February 3, 1946, in Manning, he was a son of the late Patrick Joseph Connor and the late Mary DuBose Connor. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War and he was a retired merchant of 50 years.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; a daughter, Alicia Connor of Pinewood; a son, John Patrick Connor (Karen) of Goose Creek; a stepson, Ricky Bonds of Sumter; two stepgrandchildren, Richard Caleb Bonds and Brendan Garrett Bonds; three brothers, Joseph Connor (Carolyn) of Manning, Jerry Connor (Gloria) of Oswego and Charles Connor of Manning; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Harry Connor, Pat Connor and Richard Connor.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Haynes officiating. Burial will follow at Home Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1521 Connor Road, Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org