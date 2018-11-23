ManningLive

2018 Clarendon County Jr. Chamber Gun Giveaway

by | November 23, 2018 11:30 am

Last Updated: October 25, 2018 at 4:24 pm

A maximum of 4,000 tickets will be sold for 23 guns and 1 gun safe to be given away daily during the month of December. Tickets can be purchased from The Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce, Gibbons & Company, CPA, PA, or see any Junior Chamber member. 100% of the proceeds are invested right back into Clarendon County and the Junior Chamber’s community projects.

Price per ticket: $10

Below is a list of the guns and the day that each will be drawn on:

  1. Beretta A300 12 Gauge
  2. Ruger LCP .380
  3. Ruger SR556 AR-15
  4. Henry Golden Boy .22 LR
  5. Taurus Judge 45/410
  6. Mossberg 500 12 Gauge
  7. Savage Axis II 7mm-08
  8. Savage 93 S 17 HMR
  9. Remington 1187 12 Gauge
  10. Ruger LCP .380
  11. Browning X-Bolt .270
  12. Browning BPS 20 Gauge
  13. Smith & Wesson SDVE 40
  14. Glock 42 .380
  15. Hatfield O/U .410
  16. Remington 870 Express 12 Gauge
  17. Remington 870 Express 20 Gauge
  18. Browning BPS 12 Gauge
  19. Remington 700 ADL .270
  20. Taurus Judge 45/410
  21. Henry Golden Boy .22 LR
  22. S&W Sport II AR-15 5.56
  23. Stack-On Elite 30 Gun FR Safe
  24. Browning A-5 Sweet 16

