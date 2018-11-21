OBITUARY: Kevin Clyde Osborne

November 21, 2018

Kevin Clyde Osborne, 48, died Monday, November 19, 2018, at his home.

Born May 27, 1970, in Manning, he was a son of Clyde L. Osborne of Manning and Tina M. Osborne of Newport, NC. Kevin was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith. He worked as a pipefitter/welder in the construction trade. Kevin was an easy going guy that loved to laugh, was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his parents; two sons, Austin Osborne and Eathen Osborne of Sumter; a sister, Sonya K. Dorsett of Newport, NC; and two nephews, Jake and Gabe Dorsett of Newport, NC.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

