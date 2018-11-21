Manning man wins $1M in second-chance lottery

An unidentified Manning man will have much to be thankful for on Thanksgiving this year.

According to a WIS News 10 article posted on their website by a staff writer, the man had entered his non-winning ticket online through the Lottery Players’ Club, along with 504,000 other players, to play in the Extreme Millions Second-Chance Promotion.

With his family expanding, the unexpected phone call from the South Carolina Education Lottery could not have come at a better time. He was told he won $1 million in the drawing.

“You gotta be kidding me,” was the man’s response. “No way!”

The man broke down and cried after receiving the call.

“This has changed my life and my family’s lives. A blessing,” the man said.