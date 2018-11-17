OBITUARY: Grayson Cole Brown

Last Updated: November 17, 2018 at 2:47 pm

Grayson Cole Brown, infant son of Christopher Brown and Jennifer Metzger, died Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Surviving in addition to his parents are three brothers, Kayden Brown, Jordan Brown and Trenton Welch; two sisters, Addison Pease and Taylor Pease; paternal grandparents, Zonnie Moultrie of Sumter and Elroy Rozier of Wildwood, Florida; maternal grandparents, Charles Metzger and Deborah Metzger of Manning; and maternal great grandmother, Hazel Watkins of Santee.

Services will be private.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org