OBITUARY: Alan Stuart “Al” Hovermale Jr.

Alan Stuart “Al” Hovermale Jr., 40, died Friday, November 16, 2018, at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Born April 27, 1978, in Sumter, he was a son of Almeita Mitchum Hovermale and the late Alan Stuart Hovermale. He was a 1996 graduate of Laurence Manning Academy and he was a finance manager in the auto industry. Al was a generous and loving friend and he adored his family. He was a member of Deep Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a brother, Michael Hovermale (Megan); nephew, Michael Baker Hovermale; maternal grandmother, Carrie Lee Hodge Mitchum, all of Manning; and a number of uncles, aunts and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Josh Evans and the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Clarendon Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Billy Hogg, J. Weinberg, Mickey Brewer, Jody Taylor, Coley Holladay, Johnny Alsbrook, Ray Alsbrook and Leroy Lynch.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of his mother, 3016 Highway 260, Manning.

Memorials may be made to Deep Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church, c/o Almeita Hovermale, 3016 Highway 260, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org