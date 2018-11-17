2018 Clarendon County Jr. Chamber Gun Giveaway
by Laura Stone | November 17, 2018 11:30 am
Last Updated: October 25, 2018 at 4:19 pm
A maximum of 4,000 tickets will be sold for 23 guns and 1 gun safe to be given away daily during the month of December. Tickets can be purchased from The Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce, Gibbons & Company, CPA, PA, or see any Junior Chamber member. 100% of the proceeds are invested right back into Clarendon County and the Junior Chamber’s community projects.
Price per ticket: $10
Below is a list of the guns and the day that each will be drawn on:
- Beretta A300 12 Gauge
- Ruger LCP .380
- Ruger SR556 AR-15
- Henry Golden Boy .22 LR
- Taurus Judge 45/410
- Mossberg 500 12 Gauge
- Savage Axis II 7mm-08
- Savage 93 S 17 HMR
- Remington 1187 12 Gauge
- Ruger LCP .380
- Browning X-Bolt .270
- Browning BPS 20 Gauge
- Smith & Wesson SDVE 40
- Glock 42 .380
- Hatfield O/U .410
- Remington 870 Express 12 Gauge
- Remington 870 Express 20 Gauge
- Browning BPS 12 Gauge
- Remington 700 ADL .270
- Taurus Judge 45/410
- Henry Golden Boy .22 LR
- S&W Sport II AR-15 5.56
- Stack-On Elite 30 Gun FR Safe
- Browning A-5 Sweet 16
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.