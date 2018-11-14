2018 Clarendon County Jr. Chamber Gun Giveaway

Last Updated: October 25, 2018 at 4:15 pm

A maximum of 4,000 tickets will be sold for 23 guns and 1 gun safe to be given away daily during the month of December. Tickets can be purchased from The Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce, Gibbons & Company, CPA, PA, or see any Junior Chamber member. 100% of the proceeds are invested right back into Clarendon County and the Junior Chamber’s community projects.

Price per ticket: $10

Below is a list of the guns and the day that each will be drawn on: