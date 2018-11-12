Murder-for-hire plot stopped by law enforcement

The Manning Police Department and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office have released the following information.

On October 09, 2018, Agents with the City/County Narcotics Unit of the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and the Manning Police Department learned through an investigation of a murder-for-hire plot. Over the next several weeks, Agents with the City/County Narcotics Unit, along with SLED, conducted an investigation of the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Agents were able to recover audio/video recordings of the suspect giving specific instructions on how to kill the victim as well as the suspect providing funds to secure a firearm and for an individual to conduct surveillance on the victim. The suspect also provided instructions on when to complete the crime. The suspect also promised an individual a monetary reward once the victim was killed.

Agents then arrested two individuals and charged both subjects with solicitation to commit a felony and criminal conspiracy. Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Clarendon County Detention Center.

This investigation is still ongoing. Names will be released at a later date at the conclusion of the investigation.