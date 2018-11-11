Education Seminar and Clinic for Sumter and Clarendon County residents

Last Updated: November 9, 2018 at 9:23 pm

Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation Can Help You with Heirs’ Property Get a free, 1-hour consultation with a Center Attorney Education Seminar and Clinic for Sumter and Clarendon County Residents

Sumter and Clarendon, SC – Tuesday, November 13, 2018: Find out what you need to know about owning heirs’ property and getting help to resolve those issues and keep your family land.

Come to the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation’s Education Seminar and Clinic at 6PM on Tuesday, November 13th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church (325 W. Fulton Street in Sumter). All residents of Sumter and Clarendon counties are welcome.

Get some good, legal information about the rights, risks and responsibilities of owning heirs’ property and the steps you need to take to resolve your land title issues.

Immediately following the education seminar, you may meet with a Center attorney for a free, one-hour consultation to ask questions about your own particular heirs’ property situation.

To speak with an attorney, you must make an appointment in advance of the event by calling Sharon Piggs at: (843) 745-7055.

The Center wishes to thank Rev. Pastor James Blassingame at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church for hosting this important community event.

What is heirs’ property?

In the Lowcountry, heirs’ property is mostly rural land that was either deeded to or purchased by African-American families following emancipation. Much of this land has been passed down through the generations without a Will, so it is owned “in common” by multiple heirs. Land owned in this way is easily lost through forced sales in the courts. Get help with your heirs’ property today!

For more, go to: www.heirsproperty.org and take a look at our video at: http://mrbf.org/storybank/value-land

The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation has been protecting heirs’ property through legal education and direct legal services since 2005. In 2013, the Center began promoting the sustainable use of land through forestry education and services to provide increased economic benefit to low-wealth family land owners.

To-date, the Center has responded to the needs of historically under-served, mostly African American landowners by providing advice and counsel to 1,853 applicants, and legal services to 427 clients; conducting 525 legal seminars and presentations to reach 13,679 persons; drafted 669 simple Wills; provided more than 336 families (who collectively own 15,977 forested acres) with various levels of education and expert resources to develop and implement sustainable forestry management plans. Working with volunteers from the Charleston School of Law and private “pro-bono” attorneys, the Center has successfully cleared 202 titles on family land which has a total, tax-assessed value in excess of $12.2 million.