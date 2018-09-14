Tropical storm-, hurricane-force winds to expand into eastern Midlands as Florence moves further inland

Hurricane Florence will be moving along the southern North Carolina coast today, then it is expected to move slowly westward into South Carolina this evening. The storm will traverse South Carolina over the weekend. The latest information indicates the greatest impacts in the forecast area associated with Florence will be Saturday and Sunday. The main life-threatening risk is heavy rain and associated flooding. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for northern and central portions of the area. Storm rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches may occur across the central and northern Midlands. Totals of 8 to 18 inches may occur across the Pee Dee and Catawba regions. Localized higher amounts are possible resulting in particularly dangerous flash flooding. A period of tropical storm force wind gusts is also expected in the tropical storm warning area possibly beginning as early as this afternoon in the eastern Midlands and Pee Dee Region, and then tonight in the central Midlands. Strong Tropical storm force winds will continue through the remainder of Saturday with a slow downward trend Sunday. Major river flooding may develop and linger well into next week. Isolated tornadoes may occur Saturday and Sunday.