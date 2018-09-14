POSTPONEMENT: Farm to Table event
by Laura Stone | September 14, 2018 12:12 pm
The Farm to Table Committee has released the following information.
In view of the unpredictable weather ahead of us, [we] decided the safest and best plan is to go ahead and cancel the Farm to Table for this coming Tuesday [September 18] and reschedule it for the following Tuesday, September 25th. We hope that this will work for all of you. Please help to spread the word. Thank you.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.