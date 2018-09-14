NWS: Florence could have ‘extensive impact’ on Carolinas, Midlands

The National Weather Service out of Columbia said in a storm update Thursday night that Hurricane Florence is likely to cause “extensive damages” throughout the Carolinas, including areas such as Clarendon County and the midlands.

“Major flooding from rainfall may prompt evacuations and numerous rescues,” read the release. “Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Creeks and ditches will flood and may contain strong currents.”

Likewise, NWS officials warned that flood waters may enter structures, rendering some uninhabitable.

“Some road scours or complete road failures will be possible, along with the potential for sinkholes,” reads the release. “Many streets and parking lots may flood, and may be impacted by flowing water. Many road and low-lying bridge closures are possible with some weakened or washed away.”

Driving conditions will also be dangerous.

“The delivery of drinking water and sewer services may be interrupted,” the release states. “Flood waters may be polluted and contain hazardous materials.”