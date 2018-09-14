NHC updates on tropical weather
by Staff Reports | September 14, 2018 8:13 am
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Florence, near the North Carolina coast, on Tropical Storm Helene,
located over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean, on Tropical Depression
Isaac, located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and on Tropical Storm
Joyce, located about 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Azores.
Shower activity has changed little in organization in association
with an elongated area of low pressure located over the western Gulf
of Mexico. Although this system probably will not develop into a
tropical depression before it moves onshore of Texas later today,
it is likely to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions
of northeastern Mexico and Texas through Saturday. Interests there
should monitor the progress of this system, and refer to products
from their local weather office.
