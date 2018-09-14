NHC updates on tropical weather

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Florence, near the North Carolina coast, on Tropical Storm Helene,

located over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean, on Tropical Depression

Isaac, located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and on Tropical Storm

Joyce, located about 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

Shower activity has changed little in organization in association

with an elongated area of low pressure located over the western Gulf

of Mexico. Although this system probably will not develop into a

tropical depression before it moves onshore of Texas later today,

it is likely to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions

of northeastern Mexico and Texas through Saturday. Interests there

should monitor the progress of this system, and refer to products

from their local weather office.