Closings, cancellations

The following entities have announced closures due to impending inclement weather from Hurricane Florence. To add your business, event or church, please email editorial@manninglive.com.

GOVERNMENT

Clarendon County Disabilities and Special Needs Board – Closed Thursday and Friday

City of Manning – Closed through Friday

South Carolina Chamber of Commerce – Workforce Development Symposium postponed.

State government offices are closed through Monday

Santee-Wateree offices and services closed through Monday

U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency – Closed through Friday

The Town of Summerton is closed through Monday.

The Harvin Clarendon County Library – Closed through Monday

– Book signing planned for weekend is postponed.

HEALTHCARE

HopeHealth in Manning – Closed noon Thursday and all day Friday

Pinewood Health Center – Closed Friday

McLeod Health and Fitness Clarendon will be closed Friday and

McLeod Rehabilitation Clarendon will be closed Thursday and Friday.

McLeod Health Clarendon cafeteria will be closing 7:15 p.m. Thursday and will be closed until further notice.

All outpatient radiology procedures for Thursday and Friday at McLeod Health Clarendon are cancelled.

CHURCH SERVICES

Harmony Church in Sumter – All Sunday services canceled

Westside Baptist Church – Will reopen 9 a.m. Monday

Clarendon Baptist Church in Alcolu has canceled all Sunday services and AWANA.

SCHOOLS

All Clarendon School District 1, 2 and 3 schools

F.E. DuBose Career Center

Clarendon Hall

Laurence Manning Academy

– All schools closed through Monday; all athletic activities canceled



HIGHER EDUCATION

University of South Carolina Sumter – Closed through Monday

Morris College – Closed through Monday

Central Carolina Technical College – Closed through Monday

South Carolina State University – Closed until further notice

BUSINESS

The Bank of Clarendon Closed Thursday and Friday

SAFE Federal Credit Union – Closed Thursday and Friday

The Summerton Diner – Closed Thursday and Friday

Branco Adult Daycare LLC – Closed Thursday and Friday

Walker Tire – Closed Thursday and Friday

Southeastern Technologies – Closed through Monday

IGA – Closing 6 p.m. Thursday and closed Friday

Shoney’s – Closing 11 p.m. Friday. Limited menu likely.

Burger Chick – Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday