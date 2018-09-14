Can my trees survive Hurricane Florence?
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 14, 2018 2:10 am
Last Updated: September 13, 2018 at 10:14 pm
Hurricane Florence will likely cause some damage to forests and community trees across large portions of Clarendon County and all of South Carolina. The question right now is, just how much damage will she cause?
Homeowners will face the dilemma of deciding whether a tree can be saved or whether it is damaged beyond repair. The information and links below will help guide you in assessing the impact of storm damage to your trees so you can better determine your treatment options. For expert help in making this determination, search the database of certified arborists at www.isa-arbor.com/findanarborist/arboristsearch.aspx.
Don’t be rushed into making rash decisions about trees that are not presently posing any hazard. First, eliminate the safety concerns, and then carefully and thoughtfully assess the remaining trees before taking any further action.
When to remove a tree:
- The lower trunk is cracked or broken.
- The tree is leaning toward a target (property of value that cannot be moved).
- A large stem has split from the tree.
- The remaining tree structure is highly susceptible to breakage.
- The major roots are severed or broken.
- Large limbs are broken.
- The canopy is defoliated.
- Small branches are broken or dead.
- Some major limbs are broken in decay-resistant species (www.plantra.com/Portals/0/docs/average-heartwood-decay-resistance-usda-forest-service.pdf).
- Most of the canopy is damaged in decay-resistant species (www.plantra.com/Portals/0/docs/average-heartwood-decay-resistance-usda-forest-service.pdf).
- Leaning or fallen trees are small.
When to restore a tree:
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.