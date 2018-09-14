Can my trees survive Hurricane Florence?

Last Updated: September 13, 2018 at 10:14 pm

Hurricane Florence will likely cause some damage to forests and community trees across large portions of Clarendon County and all of South Carolina. The question right now is, just how much damage will she cause?

Homeowners will face the dilemma of deciding whether a tree can be saved or whether it is damaged beyond repair. The information and links below will help guide you in assessing the impact of storm damage to your trees so you can better determine your treatment options. For expert help in making this determination, search the database of certified arborists at www.isa-arbor.com/findanarborist/arboristsearch.aspx.

Don’t be rushed into making rash decisions about trees that are not presently posing any hazard. First, eliminate the safety concerns, and then carefully and thoughtfully assess the remaining trees before taking any further action.

When to remove a tree: