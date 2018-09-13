Tropical Storm Warning issued for Clarendon County

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Clarendon County and surrounding areas through 6:15 a.m. Saturday. A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours.

Tropical storm force winds remain possible – Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph – The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or intensity.

Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports and sheds. A few buildings will experience window, door and garage door failures. Mobile homes will be damaged, especially if unanchored.

Unsecured lightweight objects will become dangerous projectiles.

Several large trees will snap or be uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. Some roads will be impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.