Tips to avoid flood waters
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 13, 2018 9:51 pm
As Hurricane Florence may affect the Clarendon County area more in the way of torrential rains and flooding than wind gusts, the Department of Health and Environmental Control has provided the following tips for residents to remain safe when faced with a flood in their neighborhoods.
- Turn around, don’t drown: Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.
- The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters. People underestimate the force and power of water.
- Many of the deaths occur in automobiles as they are swept downstream. Of these drownings, many are preventable, but too many people continue to drive around the barriers that warn you the road is flooded.
- A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.
- It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.