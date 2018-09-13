Lexington man arrested on child pornography charges

Last Updated: September 13, 2018 at 9:12 am

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday the arrest of Steven Ray Joyner, 47. of West Columbia on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Joyner. Investigators state Joyner possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Joyner was arrested on Sept. 5. He is charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office, and Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.