Farm Bureau: Adjusters ready for storm response

As the state braces for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, officials with South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Palmetto Casualty Insurance Company, are prepared to handle the claims that may result, according to a release from the company.

“Our adjusters have the tools, equipment and experience to assess the damage and issue a check to help policyholders with recovery efforts,” said Vice-President of Operations Mike Hooks. “We will continue to monitor the storm, evaluate the damage Florence leaves in its wake, and we will quickly deliver on our promise to policyholders.”

Since South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and Palmetto Casualty Insurance Company are based in South Carolina, “the companies have a statewide network of experienced and well trained adjusters and appraisers in place who are ready to respond,” Hooks added. All claims adjusting staff are equipped with GPS systems and their vehicles are set up as mobile offices.

After the storm passes and once law enforcement allows adjusters into affected areas, Farm Bureau Insurance will determine the best location to set up a Disaster Center, if needed.

“This will provide our adjusters with a central location from which to work and it will also allow policyholders to meet with Farm Bureau Insurance representatives to report a claim,” Hooks said. “Additional clams reporting information will be provided once the storm passes.”

Policyholders can report claims any time by calling 1 (800) 799-7500 or by visiting the online Storm Center at www.SCFBIns.com.