Clarendon closings, cancellations

The following entities have announced closures due to impending inclement weather from Hurricane Florence. To add your business, event or church, please email editorial@manninglive.com.
GOVERNMENT
Clarendon County Disabilities and Special Needs Board – Closed Thursday and Friday
City of Manning – Closed through Friday
South Carolina Chamber of Commerce – Workforce Development Symposium postponed.
State government offices are closed through Monday
Santee-Wateree offices and services closed through Monday
U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency – Closed through Friday
HEALTHCARE
HopeHealth in Manning – Closed noon Thursday and all day Friday
Pinewood Health Center – Closed Friday
CHURCH SERVICES
Harmony Church in Sumter – All Sunday services canceled
Westside Baptist Church – Will reopen 9 a.m. Monday
SCHOOLS
All Clarendon School District 1, 2 and 3 schools
F.E. DuBose Career Center
Clarendon Hall
Laurence Manning Academy
– All schools closed through Monday; all athletic activities canceled
HIGHER EDUCATION
University of South Carolina Sumter – Closed through Monday
Morris College – Closed through Monday
Central Carolina Technical College – Closed through Monday
South Carolina State University – Closed until further notice
BUSINESS
The Bank of Clarendon Closed Thursday and Friday
SAFE Federal Credit Union – Closed Thursday and Friday
The Summerton Diner – Closed Thursday and Friday
Branco Adult Daycare LLC – Closed Thursday and Friday
Walker Tire – Closed Thursday and Friday
Southeastern Technologies – Closed through Monday
IGA – Closing 6 p.m. Thursday and closed Friday
