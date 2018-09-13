Available now
by Manning Live | September 13, 2018 10:02 am
Clarendon County is providing sand bags for residents at J C Britton Park.
There is a limit of five bags per vehicle and it is on a first come first serve basis.
by Manning Live | September 13, 2018 10:02 am
Clarendon County is providing sand bags for residents at J C Britton Park.
There is a limit of five bags per vehicle and it is on a first come first serve basis.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.