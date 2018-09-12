York man arrested o child pornography charges

Last Updated: September 13, 2018 at 6:42 am

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest Wednesday of David Wayne Faulkenberry, 49, of Rock Hill, on nine charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the York County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Faulkenberry. Investigators state Faulkenberry allegedly possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Faulkenberry was arrested on Tuesday. He is charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office, and Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

# # #