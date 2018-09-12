Manning resident, Citadel student named to 2017-18 Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll

Charles Walker of Manning was one of 163 Citadel cadet-athletes named to the 2017-18 Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll. Walker was a member of the 2017-18 Citadel men’s track and field team.

The Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll consists of student-athletes at member institutions who achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for the academic year while being a member of the final squad list during their sport’s traditional season. Recipients must have been eligible to compete throughout the entire academic year.