City to provide limited number of sandbags

The city of Manning will give out a limited number of sand bags to be filled in preparation for Hurricane Florence.

Manning Mayor Julia Nelson said in a post on social media that residents “will need a shovel and sand to fill the bags.”

“We don’t have the manpower to fill the bags,” Nelson said. “Only citizens who live within the city limits and business owners of the city may have access.”

The city will be open from 9-11 a.m. Thursday.