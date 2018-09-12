3 make USC Upstate Dean’s List

Last Updated: September 10, 2018 at 10:03 pm

Three students from the Clarendon County area were named recently to the spring 2018 Dean’s List at the University of South Carolina Upstate. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, freshmen students must earn a 3.25 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours. Those named included Shelley Rebekah Richburg of Manning; Hannah Yarborough of New Zion; and Da’Masha Ragin of Pinewood.