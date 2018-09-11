Tips should one encounter a downed power line in wake of storm
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 11, 2018 7:38 am
Last Updated: September 10, 2018 at 8:52 pm
Duke Energy has provided the following safety tips for residents who encounter downed power lines in the wake of Hurricane Florence:
- Stay away from downed or sagging power lines, and do not touch anything that is on or near a power line.
- Keep children and pets away from areas where lines may have fallen.
- If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car until professional assistance arrives. Warn others not to come near the car. If you must get out because of a fire, jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Don’t touch the car when your feet are on the ground.
- Report all power line hazards to your energy company.
