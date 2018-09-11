Summerton resident recognized on Citadel Dean’s List

The Citadel announced Friday that Summerton native Drew Edwards was named to The Citadel’s Dean’s List for his academic achievements during the 2018 spring semester.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose GPA is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.