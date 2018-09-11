School Closings

Last Updated: September 10, 2018 at 10:26 pm

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, all schools in Clarendon County – with the exception of Clarendon Hall – are closed for the remainder of the week in preparation for inclement weather due to Hurricane Florence.

All athletics will also be canceled at these schools.

Likewise, Central Carolina Technical College’s F.E. DuBose Campus in Manning will remain closed the rest of the week.