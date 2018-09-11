Clarendon County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and BBQ Dinner Now Cancelled in Anticipation of Hurricane Florence

Originally scheduled for tonight, Sept. 11, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Carolina Technical College’s F.E Dubose Career Center, Clarendon County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting and BBQ dinner have been canceled in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.

A new date has not been set at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.