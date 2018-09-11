Avoid downed power lines after storm

Last Updated: September 10, 2018 at 8:53 pm

When you see a power line on the ground, Duke Energy officials warn you to stay safe by staying away. This video shows what happens when people, vehicles, ladders and other objects come in contact with a power line.

Duke Energy holds safety demonstrations like those at this link for first responders and employees to help them prepare for accidents, storms and other events that knock down power lines and damage power equipment.

Electricity is safe and reliable when used properly. Work is underway in all states Duke Energy serves to modernize the energy grid to better protect the system against storms and outages, making it safer and more resilient.

RELATED: Safety tips should one encounter downed power lines