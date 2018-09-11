Another Clarendon County school will close

***ATTENTION #CHSaints: Due to #HurricaneFlorence and traffic concerns, Clarendon Hall will be closed September 12-14. All athletic events and practices are canceled as well. We plan to return to our regular schedule on Monday, September 17 and will share information via Call Fire and Facebook as it becomes available. The safety of our students, staff, and parents is paramount. We pray for the safety of all in the path of this major storm.