Clarendon County has announced that 3 shelters will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11th — ahead of anticipated impacts from #HurricaneFlorence. The shelters are for those evacuating the coast and for Clarendon residents who feel their homes might not be safe due to Hurricane Florence.

Shelters that will be available at 5 pm today are:

1) East Clarendon Middle- High School

1171 Pope St, Turbeville, SC 29162

2) Manning High School

2155 Paxville Hwy, Manning, SC 29102

3) Old Summerton High School

1102 4th Street, Summerton, SC 29148

*Please have an emergency pet plan in place prior to admittance to the shelters with the exception of service animals.

Also, The Special Medical Needs Triage Line is actively receiving calls as of this morning. To register, please call 1- 800-578-2031. If there are any shelterees being transported by EMS, please ask EMS to ensure they have been triaged by the DHEC staff.

Shelterees are reminded to bring with them prescription medications in the original containers, even if your supply is low. Also, bring enough medical supplies for at least 7 days, including your daily basis such as glucometers, syringes, dressings and bandages. Please bring medical equipment used at home such as wheel chairs, canes or walkers, hearing aids and eye glasses. And breathing devices, including oxygen concentrators, extra tanks or canisters.

Please bring any special foods items you will need and personal items such as toothbrush and toothpaste, deodorant, diapers , blankets and clothing.

We encourage all citizens to download and share the Clarendon County EMS app for up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Florence. This app is available for download to Apple, Android and Google users.