Lieutenant Governor Bryant’s statement on Hurricane Florence as it strengthens to a Category 4 Storm

Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant is urging South Carolinians, especially those along the coast and in evacuation zones, to prepare for Hurricane Florence immediately. While the exact path of Florence remains uncertain, the probability of it severely impacting South Carolina grows by the hour.

“The Lieutenant Governor’s Office on Aging is dedicated to ensuring our seniors are adequately prepared for Hurricane Florence as it continues to strengthen and head towards our coastline,” said Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant. “As we continue to learn more in the following days, please listen to any instructions given to you by your county Emergency Preparedness officials. Also, please take the time to check in on seniors living in your neighborhood. Let’s help each other get through this week.”

In preparation for Hurricane Florence, please check the 2018 South Carolina Hurricane Guide found on the Lieutenant Governor’s Office on Aging website, AGING.SC.gov. This guide provides vital preparedness information including evacuation zones, routes and maps; preparation tips and contact phone numbers; and a list of radio stations that participate in the Emergency Alert System.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is also posting up to date information on their website, SCEMD.org. We also encourage you to download their app, SC EMD.