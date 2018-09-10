Julia Ann Geddings DuBose

Sumter – Julia Ann Geddings DuBose, 80, wife of D.M. “Buddy” DuBose, died Sunday, September 9, 2018, at her home.

Born March 16, 1938, in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Leon Geddings and the late Mazie Weeks Geddings. She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church. She and her husband owned and operated DuBose Self Service in Pinewood for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years; a son, Michael DuBose (Libby) of Sumter; a granddaughter, Jessica Ann DuBose of Hermosa Beach, CA; a brother, Ronnie Geddings (Shirley) of TN; a sister, Edna Ruth Cain of Summerville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Lynwood Geddings.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday at Lakewood Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Hinson and the Rev. James Scarborough officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tyler C. Gibbs, John M. DuBose, Ronald R. DuBose, M.C. DuBose, Wade DuBose, and Sam Avins.

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon to 1 P.M. Tuesday at Lakewood Baptist Church and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to the Lakewood Baptist Church Music Ministry, 3140 Nazarene Church Rd., Sumter, SC 29154.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. William Kellogg and the staff of Hospice Care of South Carolina.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.