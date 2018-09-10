CANCELED: Optimist Club meeting

The Optimist Club has released the following information.

Due to Hurricane Florence, the Optimist Club of Clarendon meeting scheduled for this Thursday, September 13 has been postponed until Thursday, September 27. We will induct our new club officers at this meeting. We welcome new members and anyone interested in finding out more about the club and what we do for local kids. The fundraiser yard sale at Bonanza Flea Market scheduled for Saturday, September 15 has been postponed until Saturday, September 29.