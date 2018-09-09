SCSHL
by Submitted via Email | September 9, 2018 2:59 pm
Last Updated: September 7, 2018 at 3:02 pm
In June, Loretta Pollard was re-elected to serve another term in the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature and retained the Chair position.
