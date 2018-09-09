MEET HOOTIE AND HIS TREE

Hootie has moved into his treehouse on Princess Pond Rd. What a mysterious, wise, and handsome guy he is! Many hours are spent observing activity on PP. If you stop, listen, and use a little imagination, you may hear him softly singing his favorite song–“EVERY MOVE YOU MAKE, EVERY STEP YOU TAKE, I’LL BE WATCHING YOU”. Occasionally. “WHO WHOOO, WHO ARE YOU” echos through the silent dark night. What a hoot living in PP forest and meeting all the PersonaliTree neighbors