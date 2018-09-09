Lake Marion Christian Church is launching a Bible reading campaign

In March of this year, Gregg Wilgus accepted the invitation from Lake Marion Christian Church to lead the Church in their Christian development. Founded in November of 2011, Lake Marion Christian Church strives to present the Restoration Plea to Clarendon County. Rather than an attempt to reform the Church, Restoration Movement Churches attempt to restore Christianity as it is found in the Bible. While we don’t think of ourselves as the only Christians, we do call ourselves Christians only, as Acts 11 labeled the followers of Jesus. We attempt to live by the motto: “in essentials, unity; in opinion, liberty; in all things, love.” This leads us to say that there is no law but love, no creed but Christ, and no book but the Bible.

“And the Bible is central to our faith,” says Preacher Gregg,“but many people are intimidated by its scope and size. ‘The Story’ (a Zondervan developed Bible series) gives us a way to journey from Genesis through Revelation in 31 weeks, together, so everyone understands God’s story and how their story intersects with it.”

The Bible is the best-selling book in history, but how many people in Manning are actually reading it? A Gallup survey reports the average American household has four Bibles. However, research by Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life (2008) found that only 16 percent of Americans read the Bible every day.

Lake Marion Christian Churchis hoping to reverse this trend, starting with its own congregation. Preacher Gregg believes that The Storyis the right tool to increase Biblical literacy, with its intention of helping readers understand God’s story, from Genesis through Revelation. Most importantly to this series, it helps participants recognize how their own stories intersect with God’s story by focusing on 31 carefully selected scriptures; presenting these scriptures in a sequential and chronological order. This enables The Story to pose the word of God in an engaging format, much like that of reading a novel. “I want the people in my congregation, as well as the city of Manning, to realize the incredible love God has for them and how their story is found in His story,” said Preacher Wilgus.

Beginning at 10 AM Sunday, September 23rd, we will start in Genesis with the topic: the beginning of life as we know it. There will be abridged copies of the Bible, in novel format, available for those who would like to read along each week. This process will develop biblical knowledge and possibly create questions that can be addressed on the following Thursday night (6 PM), when we will have an interactive study that focuses around areas of uncertainty or interest.

Lake Marion Christian Church would like to invite you to experience The Story. Join us every Sunday at 1o AM on 1326 Morello Road; approximately one mile north of Randolph’s Landing and ¼ mile east of Rt 260, off of Morello Road to the left. Get a better understanding of how God’s story reveals the reasons for what’s happening in man’s story as we find answers from the best-selling book in history.