Charles David Schwartz

Charles David Schwartz, 72, husband of Jayne “Priss” Mitchell Schwartz, died Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Roper Hospital in Charleston.

Born February 27, 1946, in Kingstree, he was a son of the late Louis Oscar Schwartz and the late Janice Newton Schwartz. He was the owner and operator of Schwartz’s Department Store.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; a son, John David Schwartz of Charleston; a daughter, Rachel Elizabeth Schwartz (Steven) of Ft. Mill; two grandchildren, Jessica Erna Schwartz and Robert Louis Schwartz, both of Ft. Mill; and a brother, Dr. Louis Schwartz (Kathy) of Manning.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org